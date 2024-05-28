May 28, 2024
Elton Dan and the Rocket Band to tribute Elton John at Woodstock Opera House

By Shaw Local News Network

Elton Dan and the Rocket Band are bringing their sensational tribute show to Elton John to the Woodstock Opera House this weekend.

This extraordinary performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, celebrates one of the greatest musical legends of all time.

Elton Dan’s exceptional stage presence and rapport with the audience are unparalleled, drawing you into a full Elton John experience. His magical piano playing, coupled with his incredible band and talented backup singers, will captivate audiences. The show features over-the-top costumes and high-energy performances reminiscent of Elton John’s iconic concerts from days past, according to a press release from the city of Woodstock.

The Woodstock Opera House is located at 121 Van Buren Street in Woodstock.

Tickets start at $35. For tickets and more information, visit woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling the box office during business hours at 815-338-5300.

