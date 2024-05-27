Art lovers flock to St. Charles’ Fine Art Show

Downtown St. Charles was adorned with tents full of artwork and buzzing with hundreds of admirers during the annual Fine Art Show on May 25-26.

The show featured work from hundreds of artists in over a dozen mediums, including paintings of all kinds, ceramics, blown glass, photography, woodworking, jewelry and more. The event also featured live music each day at Polyanna Brewing Company and Flagship on the Fox.

Sculpture artists used woodworking, pottery and glass blowing to create all kinds of pieces, from furniture to chess sets, jewelry, dish ware, ornaments and more. Everything showcased at the event was juried and available for purchase.

Missouri-based ballpoint pen and watercolor artist Tai Taeoalii was sketching in his booth during the show. He said while he is often traveling and presenting at shows across the country, it was nice to be at a smaller local show.

Missouri based artist Tai Taeoalii sketches with ballpoint pen during the annual Fine Art Show in downtown St. Charles on May 25-26, 2024. (David Petesch)

It was Taeoalli’s first time presenting at the St. Charles show. While the event was more localized than some of the larger expos he attends, he said it really was a fine art show, and noted how impressed he was with the level of talent of his fellow artists.

Northbrook artist Eric Lee received a Judges Award for his digital artwork. He has been using photoshop to create his art for over seven years, and this was his second year presenting at the show.

Northbrook artist Eric Lee's work on display at the annual Fine Art Show in downtown St. Charles on May 25-26, 2024,. (David Petesch)

Lee’s process starts with photography, from which he creates collages that he digitally alters, adding vibrant colors, patterns, textures and drawings in photoshop to create lucid, dreamlike scapes. He said each piece can take him months to complete.

Highland Park photographer Mark Hersch has presented at the Fine Art Show for the past three years. His brand Time After Time combines historical photos laid over modern day shots, most of which are Chicago landmarks and cityscapes.

Guests admire photography by Highland Park artist Mark Hersch at the annual Fine Art Show in downtown St. Charles on May 25-26, 2024, (David Petesch)

Hersch said he begins each piece by sourcing an historic photo, mostly of places in Chicago, reshoots his own photos from the exact same vantage point and then edits the two together to create a piece that seamlessly blends vintage with modern.

Hersch received two Purchase Awards at the show, which are awarded to artists based on how well their pieces are selling. He said his artwork does well at local shows because people love history, and his pieces show a glimpse into the past of recognizable and beloved places.

Children at the show participated in the Paint the Car event, where they were supplied with paint and brushes and could add whatever they wanted to a Jeep that served as a collaborative canvas.