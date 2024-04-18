St. Charles Fine Arts Show artists announced, volunteers needed

St. Charles Business Alliance has announced the participating artists for the 26th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show to be held May 25-26 in downtown St. Charles, and is looking for volunteers.
The show will be held on Riverside Avenue between Main Street (Route 64) and Illinois Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The free event showcases the original, juried work of nearly 100 artists in a variety of mediums including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography and more. All art exhibited at the event will be available for purchase.
Several 2023 award-winners are set to return, including:
- Aaran Sault, Jewelry – 2023 Award of Excellence
- Laurie Pollpeter Eskenazi, Clay/Ceramics – 2023 Award of Excellence
- Skeeter Aschinger, Sculpture – 2023 Award of Excellence
- Rahmon Olugunna, Oil Painting – 2023 Award of Excellence
- Jack Kraig, Photography – 2023 Judges Award
- Karri Jamison, Acrylic Painting – 2023 Judges Award
To view the full list of this year’s artists, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com/list-of-artists.
The St. Charles Business Alliance is also seeking individuals interested in volunteering at the show. To view the volunteer positions available or to sign up, visit https://www.stcharlesfineartshow.com/volunteer.
For more information, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com or contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.