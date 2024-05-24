Local Scene: Swing into summer with outdoor live music in McHenry County

FILE – Evan Walters of Schaumburg shreds some water during an event at the Quarry Cable Park in 2021 in Crystal Lake. The Quarry Cable Park in Crystal Lake will celebrate the start of its season with live music, food and summer activities this weekend. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

McHenry County Century Ride: Bike more than 100 miles of McHenry County trails from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday during the McHenry County Century Ride. The route will start and end in Sunset Park, located at 5200 Miller Road in Lake in the Hills. Participants customize what routes to ride and for how long. Gather with participants for a post-ride event with snacks and water. Proceeds from the event benefit the local nonprofits True Blue Dogs and People for Parks Foundation of Lake in the Hills. Registration before the day of the event is $40, and registration Sunday is $45. For details and to register, visit rpbytrudy.com/mccride.

Swing into summer: The Quarry Cable Park in Crystal Lake will celebrate the start of its season with live music, food and summer activities all weekend. The park, located at 5517 Route 14, will debut a new bar and grill menu, new VIP seating, a kids corner and swings. Enjoy activities such as wakeboarding, volleyball and cornhole. Live music will play from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday. Visit thequarrycablepark.com for details.

Heroes for Hope 5K: You’re Not Alone Mental Health and Veterans Path to Hope will host a 5K fundraiser starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Huntley High School, 13717 Harmony Road. All contestants will be entered into a raffle, and the top three racers will win prizes. Proceeds from the event will go to local nonprofit Veterans Path to Hope to support veterans struggling with mental health issues. Registration is $25 before Sunday online and $30 at the event. For information and to register, visit ynamentalhealth.org/pages/fundraiser.

Summer Music Sundays: The McHenry Riverwalk kicks off its Summer Music Sundays series from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 3308 Waukegan St. in McHenry. Bring a chair and make a picnic by grabbing food and drinks from nearby vendors and restaurants. Doug Sheen will perform his classic rock music Sunday. Inspirations include The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, and Sheen has shared the stage with Survivor and The Guess Who. The McHenry Riverwalk Foundation will host live music every Sunday through Sept. 29. For details, visit bit.ly/mchenryriverwalkmusic.

Play day at the Dole: Gassensmith Group at Compass Real Estate and the Dole will host a play day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Dole, 401 Country Club Road in Crystal Lake. This free event celebrates the start of summer with games, races, bubbles, a photo booth, a DJ and chalk art. Food and beverages will be for sale at on-site food trucks to provide the perfect fixings for a picnic on the lawn. The Engage Dancers will perform, and Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard will give out 600 free cones. Enter to win giveaways of free passes and vouches to upcoming Dole events. For information, visit facebook.com/TheDoleMansion.

