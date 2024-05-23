The Local Scene: Family Fun Fest and First Responder Softball Tournament in Kendall County this weekend

The annual Auto Show by the Silver Springs Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will return from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. (Photo provided)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Book2Movie Club: Sandwich Public Library District will host its monthly Book2Movie Club from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Fox Valley Community Services, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich. Attendees will dive into a book discussion followed by a screening of the movie. The club meets on the fourth Friday of every month. For more information, visit sandwichpld.org/events/calendar/adult-programs/book2movie-club-05-24-2024.

2. Oswego Softball Tournament: Oswego Firefighters Local 4773 will hold their Third Annual First Responder Softball Tournament from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. This will be a 16-team, double-elimination tournament, and a 12-inch softball will be used. Food trucks, raffles and prizes are part of the event. Attendees can bring their own alcoholic beverages if they like; no glass products will be allowed. Two games are guaranteed for each team. For more information, visit shield23foundation.org/event/oswego-softball-tournament-2.

3. Summer Cocktails – Wine Spritzers & Sangria: Gilted Edge Winery in Newark will uncork a Summer Cocktails event at noon Saturday, May 25, and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26. It will have Gilted’s Wine Spritzers and Sangria available for purchase with their Raspberry and Sweet as Pie wines. Attendees will learn how to make these drinks at home. Individuals age 21 and older may partake. Gilted is at 9396 Plattville Road. For more information, visit giltededgewinery.com/event-details/summer-cocktails-sangria-wine-spritzers.

4. Auto Show – Antique Automobile Club of America: From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, Silver Springs Auto Club will present its 52nd annual Auto Show at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road. It will include antique, classic and special-interest cars, as well as a flea market and part swap. Cars also will be available for sale. Chris Sherman Sr., who specializes in early Corvette restorations, will be at the event. Fees include $15 for show cars; $20 to participate in the Car Corral; $25 for swap spaces; and $30 to offer cars for sale in the show area. The first 250 cars will receive a collector plate and dash plaque. Registration is not required. Individuals just attending the show must donate $5, and admission is free for children younger than 12. Pets are not allowed. For more information, visit illinoisregion.aaca.com/event/sandwich-il-car-show-swap-meet.

5. Family Fun Fest: Yorkville American Legion Post 489 will conduct its annual Family Fun Fest outdoors from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at 9054 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. The event will include food trucks, vendors, face painting, a game bus, a bounce house, a membership table and a gaga ball. Live music will be highlighted, with Ripped Jeans playing from 1 to 4 p.m., Wild Wrek from 4 to 6 p.m. and Southern Draw from 6 to 9 p.m. IDs will be checked at the door, and there is a $3 entry fee. For more information, visit drive.google.com/file/d/1ThPnFA6Om5Sl5atFo4-MUetze0RghxAz/view.

