The Local Scene: Chicagoland Gems & Minerals Show and ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ in Kane County this weekend

The 47th annual Chicagoland Gems & Minerals Show will dazzle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. (Photo provided)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Eddy Birth Duo and Midwest Smoke BBQ: Riverlands Brewing Co. in St. Charles will host live music by the Eddy Birth Duo from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 24, alongside a food truck, Midwest Smoke BBQ. The truck will be on hand from about 5 to 8 p.m., or until sold out. Brisket, pulled pork, mac and cheese and other items will be offered for purchase. The Eddy Birth Duo will perform folk and Americana tunes. Riverlands Brewing Co. is at 1860 Dean St., Unit A. For more information, visit riverlandsbrewing.com/events.

2. “The SpongeBob Musical”: CYT Chicago will stage “The SpongeBob Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24; 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St. Presented by Christian Youth Theater, the musical focuses on an unexpected hero saving Bikini Bottom from chaos. Optimism will be a theme within the performance. The standard price of tickets is $17, with a $1.75 service fee added per ticket at checkout. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cytchicago.org/shows/The-SpongeBob-Musical/133.

3. Saturday Stay and Play: Geneva Public Library District will offer its Saturday Stay and Play from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the library’s Kids Landing. The event allows families to spend time together and bond with others through pretend play, role-playing, construction games and more while exploring the library. All ages are welcome. The library is at 227 S. Seventh St. For more information, visit gpld.org/event/8834025.

4. Chicagoland Gems & Minerals Show: The Chicagoland Gems & Minerals Association will hold its 47th annual Gems & Minerals Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Featured will be dealers of jewelry, fossils and semi-precious and precious stones, along with lapidary arts and artists. There will be geode splitting, a silent auction, Kids Korner, a black-light, fluorescent mineral display, exhibits, demonstrators, door prizes and other activities. Free parking is available, and the event will be held indoors with air conditioning. Food will be available for purchase. Admission costs $5 for one day and $8 for both days for adults, and $3 and $5, respectively, for both seniors and students. It’s free for children younger than 13. The fairgrounds are at 525 S. Randall Road. For more information, visit cgmashow.com.

5. Cougars versus RailCats: From 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 26, the Kane County Cougars will face the Gary RailCats at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the game will include fireworks, a pregame concert by Yellowstone Music Garden featuring Second Hand News, a postgame run-the-bases event for all ages sponsored by Sonic Drive-In, and autographs available postgame in the Team Store. Tickets range from $5 to $31 depending on seating choices. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit kccougars.com/public-events/cougars-vs-railcats-052624.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.