Local Scene: ‘Steel Magnolias,’ veteran cemetery vigils, Warehouse on Park and more in DeKalb County

1. Catch a performance of comedy-drama “Steel Magnolias:” The Stage Coach Players production opens Thursday and runs through June 2. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and May 31 to June 1. Sunday matinees will be offered at 2 p.m. May 26 and June 2 at Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb. “Steel Magnolias” tells the story of a group of women who live in a small Louisiana town. The group often meets in a beauty parlor to gossip or seek solace from each other. The women deal with Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie’s Type 1 diabetes-related events for three years. The group also must cope with their conflicts while staying friends.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stagecoachplayers.com

2. Help kick off the outdoor music season at The Warehouse on Park: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 662 Park Ave., Genoa. Performances include Amy Stephan & Co. at 6 p.m. and REO Speedwagon tribute band RichRatch Project 3:13 at 8 p.m. Slow Smoke BBQ will offer food, and the warehouse will offer a signature cocktail.

For more information, visit thewarehouseonpark.com/events-1

3. Delve into history for Singing Bird and the Importance of Native American Women in Illinois History: The presentation runs 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. Dressed in her native regalia, Kim Sigafus McIver will provide a history of Native Americans in Illinois with a focus on Native women such as Singing Bird (Blackhawk’s wife), and Hononegah. The audience will learn more about the women’s day-to-day lives, courting, marriage and child-rearing. The audience will be able to pick up and view historic items, learn Native language and music, and get the chance to play the drum in this interactive experience. Q&A to follow. This program is for all ages. No registration is required.

For more information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568 ext. 1701.

4. Help mark Memorial Day early: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday as the DeKalb American Legion Post No. 66 holds various cemetery vigils across DeKalb County. All are welcome to observe as the Legion’s Honor Guard pays tribute to fallen service men and women. Times and locations include: 9 a.m. Fairview Park Cemetery, 1600 S. First St., DeKalb; 9:30 a.m. Malta Cemetery, 3987 Lincoln Highway, Malta; 9:50 a.m. First Congregational Cemetery, 615 N. First St., DeKalb (next to Ellwood House); 10:05 a.m. St. Mary Cemetery, 531 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 10:15 a.m. Bridge over Kishwaukee River, near 327 E. Hillcrest, DeKalb (to commemorate Coast Guard veterans and those who died at sea); 10:30 a.m. DeKalb County Cemetery, next to Michael’s off Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 10:45 a.m. Ohio Grove Cemetery on Barber Greene Road in Cortland, between Fenstermaker and Airport roads; 11:10 a.m. Mound Rest Cemetery on Route 38, east of Somonauk Road, Cortland; 11:40 a.m. Afton Center Cemetery, 8464-8472 Perry Road, DeKalb; 11:55 a.m. Evergreen Cemetery, Seventh and Roosevelt streets, DeKalb.

5. Celebrate the start of summer as splash pads around DeKalb County are expected to open: Some may be closed on Monday for Memorial Day. Opening dates, times and fees vary per location. Chamberlain Park Pool at 400 E. Second St. near Chamberlain Park in Genoa will tentatively open May 25 and go through Aug. 11, according to the Genoa Park District. For more information, visit genoaparkdistrict.com/aquatics.

Welsh Park splash pad at 651 Russell Road in DeKalb is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Memorial Day through Labor Day and from 3 to 7 p.m. Labor Day through Oct. 1. For more information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/location/welsh-park.

Sycamore Splash Fountain splash pad will open from May 25 through Sept. 1 at the Sycamore Park District’s Legacy Campus 480 Airport Road, Sycamore. For more information, visit www.sycparks.org/splash-fountain-splashpad/.

The Cortland Splash Pad is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily at 140 Pearl St., Cortland. It will be open beginning Memorial Day. For more information, visit facebook.com/CortlandSplashPad/

