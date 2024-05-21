The music of John Lennon comes alive with Soundtracks of a Generation at Raue Center

SoundTracks of a Generation presents “The Lennon Project,” a 100-minute retrospective of the songs and life of John Lennon, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at Raue Center for the Arts. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Relive the music of iconic songwriter, musician and founding member of the Beatles in Crystal Lake this summer.

SoundTracks of a Generation presents “The Lennon Project,” a 100-minute retrospective of the songs and life of John Lennon, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at Raue Center for the Arts.

According to a news release from the Raue Center, the show will feature Jay Goeppner assuming the role of Lennon. Together with his SoundTracks band, Goeppner will take the audience on a chronological soundscape of Lennon’s career, from his time with the Beatles to his solo work.

The first half of the show will cover the Beatles’ decision to stop touring and focus on music composed in the studio, leading to iconic albums like “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Rubber Soul,” “Revolver,” “The Beatles,” “Abbey Road” and the rooftop concert for “Let It Be.”

The second half of the show will delve into Lennon’s solo career, featuring songs from The Plastic Ono Band to his signature albums “Imagine,” “Sometime In New York City,” “Mind Games,” “Walls & Bridges” and “Rock & Roll.” The show will conclude with selections from Lennon and Yoko Ono’s final recording, “Double Fantasy,” released just before his death on Dec. 8, 1980.

The show will also include multimedia images to create a monumental musical and emotional impact that Lennon brought to the world.

Tickets start at $30 ($21 for RaueNOW members) and may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.