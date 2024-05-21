Stage Coach Players production of ‘Steel Magnolias’ begin Thursday in DeKalb

Cast members rehearse a scene from Stage Coach Players' upcoming production of "Steel Magnolias." The show opens May 23 and will run for two weeks at the theater in DeKalb. (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will open its next production, the comedy-drama play “Steel Magnolias,” on Thursday.

The play is scheduled to run for two weeks, according to a news release.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and May 31 to June 1. Sunday matinees will be offered at 2 p.m. May 26 and June 2 at Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb.

“Steel Magnolias” tells the story of a group of women who live in a small Louisiana town. The group often meets in a beauty parlor to gossip or seek solace from each other. The women deal with Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie’s Type 1 diabetes-related events for three years. The group also must cope with their conflicts while staying friends.

The cast includes Barbara Cowan Kolb as M’Lynn, Katie Feeley as Annelle, Lori Lay as Truvy, Donna O’Hagan as Clairee, Blythe Schwaller as Shelby and Paula Tsiagalis as Ouiser.

“Steel Magnolias” is based on the 1987 play of the same name by Robert Harling. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Ryan Washabaugh, who is making his directorial debut with the group.

Tickets cost $15 for seniors and children ages 13 and younger and $17 for everyone else. Tickets are available online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940.