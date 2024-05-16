St. Charles Fine Art Show returns Memorial Day weekend

The 26th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show returns to the city’s downtown on Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artists will line Riverside Avenue between Main Street and Illinois Street. This free event showcases the original, juried work of over 95 fine artists in a variety of mediums including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography and more. All art exhibited at the event will be available for sale.
Many of the 2023 Fine Art Show award-winners will be participating at this year’s event. These returning artists include:
· Aaran Sault, Jewelry – 2023 Award of Excellence
· Laurie Pollpeter Eskenazi, Clay/Ceramics – 2023 Award of Excellence
· Skeeter Aschinger, Sculpture – 2023 Award of Excellence
· Rahmon Olugunna, Oil Painting – 2023 Award of Excellence
· Jack Kraig, Photography – 2023 Judges Award
· Karri Jamison, Acrylic Painting – 2023 Judges Award
To view the full list of 2024 artists that will be at the St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com/list-of-artists.
To find more information on the 2024 St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com.