St. Charles Fine Art Show returns Memorial Day weekend

Art lovers attend the St. Charles Fine Art Show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

The 26th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show returns to the city’s downtown on Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Artists will line Riverside Avenue between Main Street and Illinois Street. This free event showcases the original, juried work of over 95 fine artists in a variety of mediums including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography and more. All art exhibited at the event will be available for sale.

Art of all kinds were on display for purchase at the St. Charles Fine Art Show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Many of the 2023 Fine Art Show award-winners will be participating at this year’s event. These returning artists include:

· Aaran Sault, Jewelry – 2023 Award of Excellence

· Laurie Pollpeter Eskenazi, Clay/Ceramics – 2023 Award of Excellence

· Skeeter Aschinger, Sculpture – 2023 Award of Excellence

· Rahmon Olugunna, Oil Painting – 2023 Award of Excellence

· Jack Kraig, Photography – 2023 Judges Award

· Karri Jamison, Acrylic Painting – 2023 Judges Award

To view the full list of 2024 artists that will be at the St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com/list-of-artists.

To find more information on the 2024 St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com.