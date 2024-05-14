Spring Flute Fling set May 19 in Peru

Lundahl Middle School 8th grade student Annika Martinez plays on the flute during 8th grade band lesson at Lundahl Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

The Music Suite 408 flute studio will present the annual Spring Flute Fling at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Zion United Church of Christ, 1521 Sixth St., Peru.

The Music Suite 408 flute studio will present the performance under the direction of Sue Gillio, Becky Weiler and Natalie Lindig.

Music Suite 408 performers are Madi Bulen, Abby Sindel, of Mendota; Lois Croasdale, of Spring Valley; Paige Evans, of Cedar Point; Emily Ernat, Aurora Gage, Emily Kmetz, Becky Weiler, of La Salle; Kathy Gage, of Lake Ozark, Missouri; Jason Bryant, Aubrey Garretson, Sue Johnson, Natalie Lindig, Killian O’Dell, Julia Smith, of Peru; Alex Aubry, Tony Grunstad, of Ottawa; Eileen Hagenbuch, of Utica; Kendra Herman, Lizzie Herman, Kendra Olson, of Seneca; Jan Hoge, Wenona; Raahi Patel, Julie Pleskovitch, of Oglesby; Ava Rosengren, of Serena; and Jamie Valadez, of Dalzell, Robin Butler, of Arlington.

Music Suite 408 in Peru is the home base for the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble, which was established in the summer of 1991. The ensemble is one of the flute ensembles at Music Suite 408 ranging in age from 6 years through adult. The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble has performed annually in April as part of the Music at the Mansion series at the Hegeler Carus Mansion; on television for the Easter Seals Telethon, La Salle Christmas Open House, City of Peru Maud Powell Arts Celebrations, Senica’s Oak Ridge, Deer Park Country Club, Hunter’s Ridge Country Club, Reddick Mansion, St. Margaret’s Auxiliary Dinner, Morton Grove Library, Liberty Village in Streator, Princeton and Peru, Ottawa Community Hospital Cancer Survivor Breakfast, Hornbaker’s Gardens and various private parties and seasonal gatherings.

Additionally, the IVFE has performed as one of three ensembles and has been invited to the 37th aannual Principals Association Conference at the Peoria Civic Center and have performed at the Chicago Flute Festival in 2001 (Wheeling), 2009 (Evanston) and Oct. 1, 2023, at the Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago. The IVFE has produced three CDs – “In the Mood for Flutes” (2005); “Christmas Tidings” (2009); and “Flute Spangled Spectacular” (June 2012).