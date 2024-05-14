Blues, Americana artists take the stage this weekend at The Venue in Aurora

Americana band Heartsfield will perform at The Venue in Aurora on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Picasa)

The Stephen Hull Experience will bring live blues music to The Venue in Aurora on Friday, May 17, and Americana band Heartsfield will perform on Saturday, May 18.

According to a news release, Hull, a 25-year old Wisconsin native, developed his sweet, soulful sound from listening to such greats as Albert King and B.B. King. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance and $20-$25/door.

“Stephen is one of the most exciting new blues performers I’ve seen in awhile. His band just won second place in the 2024 International Blues Challenge awards. Stephen also won 2024 IBC’s best guitarist award. He tours the globe and has been garnering a reputation as one of the best in the business,” said Scott Tipping, talent buyer at The Venue. “We are extremely lucky to have Stephen and his band coming here this Friday.”

Since the 1970s, Heartsfield has won over audiences around the world with their country rock and Southern rock sound. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance and $25-$30/door.

On Sunday, May 19, Chamber Music on the Fox will celebrate their 10th anniversary season with 3rd Coast Brass at 2:30 p.m. at The Venue. They will be paying tribute to the legacy of the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble. Conducted by brass legend Mark Fisher, the program includes the Elgar Howarth arrangement of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition as well as Gunther Schuller’s Symphony for Brass and Percussion. This special assemblage of 18 of the finest brass and percussion musicians in the Chicago area is a concert not to be missed.

Unless otherwise noted, doors open for all shows at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m.

The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows. Les Fleur “The Minnie,” a cocktail collaboration with Wyckwood House will be available at The Venue bar this spring for $10. The cocktail honors singer-songwriter Minnie Riperton.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.