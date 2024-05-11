Kane County art galleries perfect place to find unique home decor

Purchasing local art is one of the most authentic ways to add beauty to your home.

Check out these Kane County hot spots and find unique and interesting décor to enhance your home’s aesthetic and support local artists.

Water Street Studios

160 S. Water St., Batavia

(630) 761-9977

waterstreetstudios.org

Water Street Studios is an accessible center for the arts hosting a plethora of resident artists and instructors for artists on any level. Within their historical building you’ll find creations that spark imagination and meaningful conversations. This gallery and art center is a main support for local artists in the Kane County area.

116 Gallery

116 W Main St., St. Charles

(630) 549-6870

116gallery.com

Located in a historical building and within Mixology Salon & Spa in St. Charles, 116 Gallery is the picture of elegance housing a variable selection of artistry and artistic mediums. This peaceful setting is also a place to consider for special events.

All Things Art

1106 W Main St., St. Charles

(331) 235-5032

allthingsartstudio.com

With a main focus on instructing, All Things Art is home to many options for private lessons, birthday parties, events, classes and so much more. Dive right and find your next favorite hobby.

Fine Line Creative Arts Center St. Charles

37w570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles

(630) 584-9443

fineline.org

Featuring a range of artists in gorgeous exhibitions and offering a variety of instructional courses and workshops, Fine Line Creative Arts Center is a great place to immerse yourself in the creative world. Check out special events and find the perfect gift with on-sale items to explore. Fine Line Creative Arts Center is also a great place to start patronizing local artistic movements or volunteer.

Aurora Public Art Commission

20 E Downer Place, Ste. 3, Aurora

(630) 256-3340

aurora-il.org/329/Aurora-Public-Art

Supported by the public and dedicated to artistic transparency, APAC is committed to offering the space for local artists to shine. Here you’ll find creativity featured by a variety of artists from Aurora.