Kuipers Family Farm to host a dinosaur adventure

Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park will host its first-ever Dino Farm Adventure from May 25 to June 16.

According to a news release, this unique event will transport kids and families back to the Mesozoic era, where they can interact with over 20 life-sized dinosaur animatronics.

Dino conservationists and experts will be on site seven days a week, providing fascinating dinosaur facts and entertainment. Visitors will have the chance to meet friendly triceratops and adorable baby dinosaurs throughout their adventure. And while exploring the dinosaurs, they can also enjoy the featured FunFarm attractions, indulge in delicious food options and take home a prehistoric souvenir.

Tickets can be purchased at KuipersFamilyFarm.com. Weekday tickets are $19.99 per person online, $21.99 at the gate. Weekend tickets are $21.99 online and $23.99 at the gate. The farm is open Sunday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.