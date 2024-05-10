May 10, 2024
Gather with furry friends at the 78th annual La Grange Pet Parade

By Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Lyons Township High School Marching Band perform during the 77th Annual La Grange Pet Parade on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Members of the Lyons Township High School Marching Band perform during the 77th Annual La Grange Pet Parade (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The La Grange Pet Parade is set to kick off the summer at 9:30 a.m. June 1 by heading through downtown La Grange and the west end of the village. The 78th annual event expects more than 40,000 attendees and will take place rain or shine.

Dogs, cats, goldfish, ferrets, horses, ponies and marching bands are all annual spectator favorites as contestants compete for prizes, which will be awarded at the end of the parade at the Lyons Township High School North Campus parking lot.

The La Grange Pet Parade Planning Committee expects 115 entries in this year’s parade, according to a recent news release. The parade will be streamed live on Lyons Township High School’s YouTube channel, LT-TVOnline.

