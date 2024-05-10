Foxhole pizza gets liquor, gaming licenses ahead of reopening in McHenry; new owners will use original recipe

Foxhole Pizza and Pub will occupy the same location when it reopens under new management. (Claire O'Brien)

The new owners of Foxhole Pizza and Pub in downtown McHenry have received unanimous approval for liquor and video gambling licenses from the McHenry City Council, marking a significant milestone in the business’s journey to reopen after it closed abruptly late last year.

Although the new owners have yet to announce an official reopening date for the restaurant, the liquor license application sets a target date of July 1.

The city council did not express any concerns with granting the business liquor and video gambling licenses and showed a lot of excitement about the business opening back up.

One of the few questions the city council had was whether the original pizza recipes would still be used. Rhett Wilborn, one of the new owners, assured city council that the former owner had left the recipe for them and they plan on using it.

Foxhole Pizza and Pub will continue to occupy its original location on the intersection of McHenry’s North Riverside Drive and West Elm Street, right in the heart of McHenry’s historic downtown.

“I can’t wait to walk down there and pick up a pizza again,” said Alderman Frank McClatchy during the meeting, reflecting the anticipation shared by many awaiting the restaurant’s return.