Fox Hole pizzeria in McHenry, closed since December, loses health permit and state tax certification

The Fox Hole Tap & Pizzeria in McHenry, shown Monday, has been closed since mid-December; now the state has revoked its tax certificate. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

For fans of the Fox Hole Tap & Pizzeria in McHenry, the news is not good.

The eatery, which has been closed since mid-December, no longer has a valid health permit from the McHenry County Department of Health that would allow it to serve food, a department spokesperson said.

The city of McHenry has also notified owner Lianna Zimmerman that, unless the restaurant reopens by Feb. 11, its liquor license will be revoked, Assistant City Clerk Monte Johnson said.

Dumping even more bad news on the embattled downtown McHenry spot, a notice was recently posted in the restaurant’s window indicating its certification of registration was revoked by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Department spokesperson Maura Kownacki said the department “cannot divulge particulars regarding the compliance of a business, but in general, to be open and operate legally, the business must be in full compliance, or have a department approved payment plan.”

Zimmerman has not responded to questions about what happened with the business or if she plans to reopen.

The Fox Hole had been operating under a conditional food service permit since Dec. 11, according to a letter to the business owner from the county health department, “due to the number of ... violations documented during the routine food inspection.”

The temporary permit expired Jan. 11 and, in spite of attempts to reinspect the restaurant at Route 120 and Riverside Drive, “department staff [have] been unable to conduct the necessary follow-up, full inspection to determine if the regular health permit can be reinstated” according to the letter.

To resume operations, there needs to be an inspection and the issues noted would have to be addressed, according to the county document.

The Fox Hole holds a Class A liquor license, which costs $1,500 a year, Johnson said, noting the city ordinance does not provide a rebate if the license is revoked.

Zimmerman’s gaming license was pulled on Aug. 30 for non-payment of the license and the three video gambling machines were removed, Johnson added. In McHenry, the annual gaming license is $1,000 a year, plus $1,000 per machine, he said.

Building owner Jay Bomberg said he has not had contact with Zimmerman.

“We would very much like to keep a restaurant down there,” Bomberg said. The restaurant is in the lower level of the building, which was originally a hotel on the Fox River. It now offers residential units on the upper floors.