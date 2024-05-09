Local Scene: Plant & Flower Sale and Geneva Commons’ Mother’s Day event coming to Kane County this weekend

Friends of the Town and Country Public Library District in Elburn will present their annual Flower and Plant Sale on May 10 and 11, just in time for Mother's Day. (File photo)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Mother’s Day Event: At Geneva Commons, shoppers who spend $100 between May 8-11 can receive a free Mother’s Day bouquet. The rose bouquets will be given out between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in front of Williams Sonoma near the Bell Tower, with receipts required. Photo opportunities also will be available. Geneva Commons is at 602 Commons Drive. For more information on the event, go to shopgenevacommons.com/event/mothers-day-event.

2. Plant & Flower Sale: Friends of the Town and Country Public Library District in Elburn will conduct their annual Mother’s Day weekend Flower and Plant Sale fundraiser and Spring Garden raffle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 10, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11. The flowers and plants, which are grown locally, include hardy annuals as well as hanging baskets. Flowers can be purchased online at elburnfriends.org. Town and Country Public Library District is at 320 E. North St. For more information on the event, visit elburn.librarymarket.com/event/plant-flower-sale-33127.

3. DAMO BBQ Pop-Up Inside Fernando’s Street Kitchen: From 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, DAMO BBQ will host a pop-up inside Fernando’s Street Kitchen in Batavia. This is a weekly event, but the food menu changes each session. Preorders are available Mondays through Wednesdays by emailing info@damobbq.com or ordering online at www.damobbq.com. Dine-in and takeout menu items will be limited. Fernando’s Street Kitchen is at 12 S. Water St. For more information, visit bataviachamber.org/events/details/damo-bbq-pop-up-inside-fernando-street-kitchen-05-10-2024-18063.

4. Outdoor Family Scavenger Hunt: The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will present an outdoor family scavenger hunt from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles. Attendees first meet a naturalist at the preserve shelter to receive directions and supplies, then families will hit the trails to try and find everything on the list. Once the hunt is completed, attendees should return to the center to get their prize. Prizes are provided on a first-come basis. The event is free and open to all ages. Registration is required by going to kaneforest.com/register, calling 630-444-3190 or emailing programs@kaneforest.com. Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve is at 35W076 Villa Maria Road. More information on the event can be found at kaneforest.com/district-news/FamilyScavengerHunt_March26.pdf.

5. Friends of the Library Book Sale: Friends of Batavia Public Library will hold a book sale from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in the library’s FriendSpace on the lower level. Book sales are held the second Saturday of each month, except June. People can support the library by purchasing books at the Friends’ sale. Admission is free. Batavia Public Library is at 10 S. Batavia Ave. For more information, visit batavia.libnet.info/event/10360311.

