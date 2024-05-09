Activities for all ages featured at Cantigny Spring Fest May 18

Cantigny Spring Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18, featuring a full day of activities for all ages. (Graphic provided by Cantigny)

Admission will cost $12 for adults with children aged 15 years and younger admitted for free. Parking will cost $5 per car. Spring Fest attractions will include:

McCormick House Marketplace: The newly renovated historic home will host local artisans offering jewelry, pottery, artworks and more. Treat yourself to a craft coffee and pastry bar on the south porch overlooking the McCormick Allée.

A special backstage VIP pass ($50) entitles the holder to a guided tour of the Cantigny greenhouse, a drink ticket and 25 Cantigny tulip bulbs to take home. The pass covers festival admission, too. Live Music in South Grove Beer Garden: Enjoy a performance from Gleeson Irish Trio in Cantigny’s new-for-2024 beer garden in the south grove. Have a cold brew or visit the Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar. A delicious French-themed menu will be available along with traditional lunch favorites. Cantigny’s new café inside the visitors center offers even more choices, including gourmet coffees, salads and ice cream.

Enjoy a performance from Gleeson Irish Trio in Cantigny’s new-for-2024 beer garden in the south grove. Have a cold brew or visit the Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar. A delicious French-themed menu will be available along with traditional lunch favorites. Cantigny’s new café inside the visitors center offers even more choices, including gourmet coffees, salads and ice cream. Terrarium Bar: Craft your own botanical masterpiece at a gardening station hosted by Leelee’s Garden. This specialty experience requires advance registration and costs $40, which includes festival admission. Terrarium Bar hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Craft your own botanical masterpiece at a gardening station hosted by Leelee’s Garden. This specialty experience requires advance registration and costs $40, which includes festival admission. Terrarium Bar hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bulb Sale: Cantigny’s annual event is now part of Spring Fest. Take home 25 Cantigny tulip bulbs for $10, while supplies last.

Cantigny’s annual event is now part of Spring Fest. Take home 25 Cantigny tulip bulbs for $10, while supplies last. Family Fun Walk and Gnome Scavenger Hunt: Take a stroll through the gardens and see what you may find! Lawn games, a fun inflatable, plant crafts and live animals from The Grove will also keep the kids happy.

Cantigny is open every day except Tuesday and offers free admission on Wednesdays for those who register in advance. Hours, parking fees and a full calendar of events are posted at cantigny.org.