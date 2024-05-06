Spoons reopens in Princeton

Spoons and Forks, 541 S. Main St., was opened recently by David Jones who was the executive chef at Spoons. (Goldie Rapp)

There is new life at 541 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Following the closure of Spoons at the end of last year, a new restaurant has opened in its place.

Spoons and Forks, 541 S. Main St., was opened recently by David Jones who was the executive chef at Spoons.

The menu includes appetizers, soups, salads, desserts, and entrees such as a hamburger, sliced beef on a kaiser roll, tuna salad sandwich, chicken sandwich, birria melt, shrimp burger, pan seared salmon, Moroccan stew and chilaquiles.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call 815-872-9001.

