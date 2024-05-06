Ottawa restaurant launches Red Door Deli for lunch

Sandwiches ordered from Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana’s Red Door Deli are to be picked up from the side red door at the restaurant, 215 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana in Ottawa has added a lunch menu.

The restaurant at 215 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, recently launched its Red Door Deli, which offers fresh sandwiches and sides.

Sandwiches and sides can only be ordered online at inigapizzeria.com or through Door Dash, according to Iniga’s Facebook page. Orders are to be picked up at the side red door.

The menu is available 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, find Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana on Facebook.

