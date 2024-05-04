90s band Sugar Ray to headline DeKalb’s Cornfest in August

North American Midway Entertainment has begun set up on the carnival in this Shaw Local file photo Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in preparation for the weekend’s DeKalb Corn Fest. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Multi-platinum selling band Sugar Ray will headline the Sound Stage at DeKalb’s 47th annual Corn Fest on Aug. 24. The festival runs Aug. 23 through Aug. 25 in downtown DeKalb.

Sugar Ray, fronted by Mark McGrath, has sold more than 10 million records and has four Top 10 singles, including their first single, 1994′s “Fly.” The band has shared a stage with many legendary musicians, including The Rolling Stones, KISS, Sex Pistols and more, according to a news release.

The band also had huge hits with the late 90s songs “Someday,” “Falls Apart” and the No. 1 single “Every Morning.”

Corn Fest also features a community stage, carnival, beer garden, food booths, a bags tournament, local vendors, and of course, plenty of delicious sweet corn at The Chuck Siebrasse Corn Boil from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24.

FULL SOUNDSTAGE LINEUP

Friday, Aug. 23

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Matt Ripsch

7 - 8 p.m. Leroy Winn Power Trio

9 - 11 p.m. Mike and Joe

Saturday, Aug. 24

Noon - 1:30 p.m. Austin Hopkins

2 - 3:30 p.m. Wait, What

4:30 - 6 p.m. Back Country Roads

7 - 8:30 p.m. Hi Infidelity

9:30 - 11 p.m. Sugar Ray

Sunday, Aug. 25

Noon - 1:30 p.m. 2 of Us

2 - 3:30 p.m. Rockin’ Moxie

4:30 - 6 p.m. 7th Heaven

Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com or go to www.cornfest.com for more details.