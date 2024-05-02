The Local Scene: Ripped Jeans to debut new album, Wine on the Fox returns in Kendall County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Ripped Jeans’ “Boot Cut” Album Release Party: From 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 3, Southbank Original Barbecue in Yorkville will present live music including the debut of the Ripped Jeans Duo’s new album, “Boot Cut.” At 5:30 p.m., The Dierkings will open with rock covers from the 1970s, followed by the Ripped Jeans. The event will have a variety of foods available, including smoked meats and barbecue. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Ripped Jeans will have merchandise and new CDs for sale at the event. Southbank Original Barbecue is at 129 E. Hydraulic St. For more information, go to southbankoriginalbarbecue.com/events.

2. Dog Adoption Event in Oswego: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group will host a dog adoption event at its office in Oswego. Local shelters will bring adoptable dogs for people to meet and possibly adopt. A vaccine clinic will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; appointments are required by calling 815-830-6568 or emailing vaccineclinics@justanimals.org. Family-friendly festivities, pet vendors, special giveaways and raffles are planned. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group’s office is at 2725 Route 34. For more information, go to coldwellhomes.com/events.

3. Wine on the Fox: From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, Wine on the Fox tasting festival will return to Oswego. The event will take place at Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St. Parking will be available in the public garage at The Reserve at Hudson Crossing, 77 S. Adams St., next to the park. Wineries across Illinois will offer their most popular wines, and craft beers also will be available for tasting and purchase, complemented by live entertainment. All ages are welcome, but guests who want to drink alcoholic beverages must be at least 21 and come prepared with a valid photo ID. Package purchases are available and are valid for either day of the event and range from $20 to $550. Other items such as charcuterie boards, T-shirts and canvases are available for purchase online. Food trucks will be on hand, but outside beverages are not permitted, except for water. Pets are not permitted unless they’re service animals. To purchase packages or learn more, go to wineonthefox.com.

4. Goddess Sister Circle: From 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 4, Natural Collective will hold an “Awaken the Divine Within” circle at The Homestead 1854, 611 E. Main St. in Plano. In the circle, women come together to embark on a journey of self-discovery, self-love and spiritual growth. The circle may include meditation, energy healing, breath work and sacred rituals for divine empowerment. This month’s theme is the Sacred Yoni Series. Women are encouraged to bring water and snacks and dress comfortably. For more information on tickets and the event, visit allevents.in/plano/goddess-sister-circle-in-person/200026351537400.

5. Yoga in the Park: The Oswegoland Park District will offer an outdoor yoga event from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Little White School Museum in Oswego. Attendees will stretch in a peaceful setting and are asked to bring a yoga mat. The event is for ages 13 and older. Tickets cost $10 for Oswego residents and $15 for nonresidents. To register, visit bit.ly/37Dr6K7.

