The Local Scene: Dutch Days, Rock River Madness in the Sauk Valley this weekend

Here is a list of five things to do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1 Check out a festival: The 50th annual Dutch Days Festival will be centered in downtown Fulton on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, with a variety of events to celebrate the city’s Dutch heritage. This year’s theme is “The History of KLM: The Royal Dutch Airlines.” All-day events on Friday, May 3, include the Dutch treasures display at the Masonic Lodge; arts, crafts, food and concessions; de Immigrant windmill tours; the Early American Crafters at Heritage Canyon; and a tractor show. Saturday’s all-day events include the same, plus various activities at the Andresen Nature Center, located at North Fourth Street next to Heritage Canyon, and children’s rides and activities on 11th Avenue between First and Second streets. Street scrubbing will begin on Fourth Street at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The parade begins at 3 p.m. Saturday and will travel on Fourth Street from Ninth Avenue to 13th Avenue.

2 Spruce up your yard: The Dixon High School Greenhouse is having a plant sale from 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 3, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5. Available plants include a variety of flowering and spider baskets, tomatoes, peppers, petunias, impatiens, coleus, geraniums, portulaca, succulents and Christmas cactus.

3 Hop on your bicycle: Join Discover Dixon for the second year of Rock River Madness on Saturday, May 4, at Lowell Park in Dixon. Riders from more than 15 counties and from ages 12 to 80 hit the six courses in 2023. When you’re not riding, grab some food or a drink and enjoy an on-site bicycle vendor! While it’s not a traditional ride, you can still certainly challenge yourself with one of these courses! Learn more at https://ad.discoverdixon.com/rockrivermadness.

4 Hit up a block party: The Morrison Department of Fun is hosting its first block party from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, on Main Street, weather permitting. All ages are welcome. Come listen to the music of The Bomb.com Band, a local 70s, 80s and 90s all girl band, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., and enjoy taco trucks, nacho stands and outdoor beverages from Brick Block Pub and Double G Saloon. There is limited seating, so bring your lawn chairs. It’s going to be a Mexican fiesta, a galaxy far, far, away and the most exciting horse race of the year, so come dressed in your best Kentucky Derby, Star Wars or Cinco de Mayo costume – prizes will be awarded for the best dressed.

5 Support the veterans: The Dixon American Legion will serve roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable, roll, salad and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 3. The cost is $12. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, available for dine in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout.

