Irish comedian Katie Boyle to perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia

Irish comedian Katie Boyle will perform for three nights later this month at The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia on her “Terapy” tour.

Boyle’s shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 24 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25.

According to a press release, Boyle made her mark as a “New Face” at the 2023 Just For Laughs festival in Montreal, and was also prominently featured in the NY Funniest showcase and New York Comedy Festival in 2022.

She’s headlined clubs throughout the country, as well as selling out shows in her native Ireland. Her work has been highlighted in Laughing Skull, Women in Comedy, Kansas City Irish Fest and on SiriusXM.

The show is for adults ages 21 and over, and a two-item minimum purchase is required. The Comedy Vault is located at 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia.