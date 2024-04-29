Comedian Pat McGann to perform in downtown Joliet May 17

The former house emcee at Zanies Chicago, comedian Pat McGann will bring his hilarious stand-up show to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 17. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

Comedian Pat McGann, former house emcee at Zanies Chicago, will bring his hilarious stand-up show to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 17.

Tickets are on sale now.

According to a news release, McGann quickly is rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world. A father of three young children, his appeal stems from his quick wit and relatable take on the family. In 2017, McGann began touring as the opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco, moving with him from clubs to theaters and to arenas, including four, sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

McGann’s resume includes performances on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Montreal’s famed Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda’s LaughFest, The Great American Comedy Festival and the Nashville Comedy Fest. McGann still calls Chicago home.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rialtosquare.com.