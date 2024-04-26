Epic Burger now open in Barrington

Epic Burger, now open at 500 Hough St., in Barrington, invites the community to celebrate with a day of specials on April 27, 2024. (Courtesy of Neil Burger)

Epic Burger, now open at 500 Hough St., in Barrington, invites the community to celebrate with a day of specials on Saturday, April 27.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the restaurant will serve up $5 single Epic Burgers, $2 drinks and $2 fries. Customers also will enjoy free samples, coupons and raffle prizes.

“Epic is thrilled to be a part of the Barrington community,” said David Grossman, CEO of Epic Burger and a Chicago-area native. “My love for the food biz started as a teenager when I was delivering pizzas and now, with a career in the restaurant business, I’m thrilled to serve up my favorite burgers, chicken, fries and shakes.”

Epic Burger has been in Chicago since 2008. It serves non-processed food with quality ingredients at a reasonable price. Like all Epic Burger locations, the beef and chicken are sourced from halal suppliers.

Epic Burger Barrington, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, will offer catering orders for groups of any size and will fulfill online orders from Epic Burger.

It is the company’s eighth location in the Chicago area. Other spots include Evanston, Skokie, Chicago’s Gold Coast, South Loop and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, Northbrook, and Lake Bluff.

In September 2023, Epic Burger acquired all Illinois Meatheads’ locations. The burger chain will be converting locations in Bloomington, Champaign, and Naperville by fall 2024.

