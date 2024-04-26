Alyssa Allgood, jazz quartet to perform May 18 in St. Charles

Chicago-based jazz vocalist Alyssa Allgood and a quartet of Chicago jazz all-stars close out the spring season of “Saturday Night Lights” concerts at 7:30 p.m., May 18 at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles. (Photo provided by Alyssa Allgood )

The concert series is produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center and presented at the historic Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. For tickets and more information, click here. Tickets include three complimentary beverages, according to a news release.

Allgood’s program, “Come What May: Songs of Hope and Love,” includes songs from her newly released CD of original music, featuring internationally acclaimed musicians John Patitucci, Kendrick Scott, Geoffrey Keezer and Greg Ward. Her previous albums, What Tomorrow Brings, Exactly Like You and Out of the Blue, garnered praise for lyrical expression, instrumental approach and accomplished scat and vocalese singing, according to the release.

Allgood has established herself as a leading voice in Chicago’s vibrant jazz scene and beyond. She has appeared at such distinguished venues as the Jazz at Lincoln Center Club in Shanghai, Birdland Jazz Club, the Chicago Jazz Festival, the Green Mill, the Jazz Showcase, Winter’s Jazz Club, the Jazz Estate and Noce Jazz Club, according to the release.