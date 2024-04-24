Kishwaukee Concert Band to perform season finale concert May 5 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Concert Band will perform its season finale concert May 5 to conclude its 22nd season directed by Cory Ellis, Dave Lehman and Deb Shofner.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. May 5 at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert is free and handicapped-accessible. Parking will be available in Lots No. 3, 4 and 14, according to a news release.

“A Little Tango Music,” arranged by Adam Gorb, is a short melodies sequence inspired by the tango. Elliot A. Del Borgo’s “Festa!” is an energetic and driving work that utilizes the symphonic band’s color and power in a three-part overture. “Chorale Prelude: So Pure the Star” was created by Vincent Persichetti.

“Somewhere,” by Leonard Bernstein, is a “West Side Story” selection that images a world where doomed lovers live in peace. John Philip Sousa’s “The Thunderer” is one of his famous and favorite marches. “America,” also arranged by Bernstein, is a striking rhythm from “West Side Story.”

“Fantasy on ‘Yankee Doodle,’” by Mark Williams, is a melody that develops a set of variations. “Of Kindred Spirit,” arranged by Robert Sheldon, is an overture that places uplifting outer movements around an expressive beauty inner section. Francis Scott Key’s “The Star Spangled Banner” is the country’s national anthem.

The band is supported by the DeKalb County Community Foundation and the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization comprising volunteer players older than 18 who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit kishconcertband.org or the band’s Facebook page.