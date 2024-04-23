Krema Coffee Roasters opens location in North Aurora

Krema Coffee Roasters has opened a new location in North Aurora. The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Apr. 19. The independent coffee house is located at 1109 Ritter St. (Photo by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Krema Coffee Roasters has opened a new location in North Aurora, next to My Place Hotel.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Apr. 19. The independent coffee house is located at 1109 Ritter St., and is the fourth Krema Coffee Roasters, joining other locations in Plainfield, Lockport and Tinley Park.

According to a news release from the Batavia Chamber, Krema Coffee Roasters is an independent coffee house and a wonderful place to relax. They serve a variety of their own in-house roasted coffee, loose leaf teas, fresh pastries baked in house, craft toasts, sandwiches and salads, all made with the freshest ingredients.

The North Aurora location of Krema Coffee Roasters has a private room that is available to host small events after hours, including showers, business meetings, book clubs and more. Food and drink packages are available.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday – Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about their coffees, view their menu and order online at KremaCoffeeRoasters.com or call 815-258-2855.