Inaugural Ye Olde May Fest to celebrate Shakespeare in Joliet’s Bicentennial Park

Actors perform in “Coriolanus," a lesser known Shakespeare tragedy, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. Ye Olde May Fest, which will be held in the park, is May 18-19, 2024. (Denise Unland)

Go back in time to Elizabethan England in the late 1500s to celebrate William Shakespeare in Joliet’s inaugural Ye Olde May Fest on May 18 and 19 in Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park.

Ye Olde May Fest, which evolved from the city’s Shakespeare & Art in the Park festival, will feature even more Renaissance-themed fun than its predecessor. Admission to the festival is free.

The revamped event includes more activities for kids and interactive games for all ages, as well as specialty vendors, strolling medieval characters and more food.

The park will be turned into a medieval fair, complete with treasure hunts, artists, roaming peasants and nobles, an actual May pole, minstrels, parade of royalty, royal crownings, Renaissance-themed vendors, a children’s tent and other attractions throughout the park’s fountain and pavilion area.

The Shakespeare play “Merry Wives of Windsor” will be performed at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, in the park’s band shell. Lawn seating on the hill will be available. In the popular comedy, Falstaff decides to fix his financial woes by seducing the wives of two wealthy merchants. The wives find he sent them identical letters and take revenge by playing tricks on Falstaff when he comes calling.

Come dressed in your Renaissance best to vie for a prize for the best costume.

Free parking will be available south of the Jefferson Street bridge and off the Cass Street bridge. In case of bad weather, the play will be moved into the theater.

For more information, visit the Ye Olde May Fest Facebook page. Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is at 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.