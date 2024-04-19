TOAST, tribute to Bread, to play Rialto Theatre in Joliet May 1

TOAST - The Ultimate Bread Experience will appear at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Wednesday, May 1. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

TOAST - The Ultimate Bread Experience will pop up at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Wednesday, May 1.

According to a news release from the Rialto, TOAST is a tribute to the popular ’70s band Bread.

Some of Bread’s biggest hits include “Make It With You,” “If,” “Everything I Own” and many more. The band had 13 hits on Billboard’s Top 100. TOAST authentically recreates the sound and feel of Bread’s music and keeps their legacy alive with their feel-good show.

Ticket start at $33, and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

For more information about other upcoming events at Rialto Square Theatre, visit rialtosquare.com.