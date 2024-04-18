The Local Scene: Explore ‘Fragments of Time’ at Joliet Bicentennial Park

Members of WriteOn Joliet perform a radio-style performance of original works in 2023 at the Billie Limacher Bicetennial Park Theatre in Joliet. WriteOn Joliet will perform a new show, "Fragments of Time," on Friday and Saturday at Bicentennial Park. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

1. President’s 16th Annual Art Exhibition Gallery Talk: 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Lewis University, The Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Reception Room FA 127, The Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Gallery FA 128, Clifford & Rita Berglund Community Room FA 129, Romeoville. This juried exhibition highlights the top artwork from Lewis students and alumni. Prize winners will discuss their artwork in a panel format with time for questions from the audience. For more information, visit lewisu.edu.

2. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Country Music Hall of Famer, five-time Grammy-winner, and AMA Lifetime Achievement honoree Marty Stuart will perform with his band: the Fabulous Superlatives. For tickets, visit rialtosquare.com. For more information, visit martystuart.net.

3. Fragments of Time: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Nine members of WriteOn Joliet will explore aspects of time in original radio-style stories and poems. Directed by Rachel Veres. Dedicated to WriteOn Joliet co-leader Tom Hernandez, who died Monday. Lobby doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions, drinks and WriteOn Joliet books available for purchase. Tickets are $5 and available at the door and at bicentennialpark.org. For more information, visit writeonjoliet.com.

5. Free clothing giveaway: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Hope United Methodist Church, 2506 Caton Farm Road, Joliet. Free clothing, all sizes: men, women, children, infant. For more information, contact Terry Carr at Hopeumc1@sbcglobal.net or 815-436-2209.

5. Joliet Symphony Orchestra – Rejoice: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, University of St Francis, Harold & Margaret Moser Performing Arts Center, Sexton Auditorium, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet. The JSO will perform Louis Joseph Ferdinand Herold’s “Zampa Overture”, Johann Nepomuk Hummel’s “Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major” with trumpet soloist Gilmar Cavalcante and Antonin Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 8 in G Major.” Free pre-concert discussions 45 minutes before each performance. For tickets and more information, visit jolietsymphonyorchestra.org and stfrancis.edu.

