Country star Riley Green to headline Sandwich Fair in September

Green, known for such platinum hits as “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” is the Friday night headlining act at the Sandwich Fair. Tickets to the Sept. 6 show will go on sale July 16.

The Sandwich Fair will run Sept. 4-8 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road, Sandwich.

Held yearly the Wednesday–Sunday after Labor Day since 1888, it is one of the oldest continuing county fairs in the state of Illinois. The fair was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair was missed.

“We had great crowds in 2021 and 2022,” Sandwich Fair Board President Larry Dannewitz said. “Everybody seemed to really enjoy themselves.”

The fair usually attracts between 150,000 and 200,000 each year, he said. Not surprisingly, the weather plays a big factor in attendance.

“Weather makes all the difference in the world,” Dannewitz said. “If it’s beautiful weather, they show up in droves, which is great. The more the merrier.”

The Sandwich Fair was first started as an annual livestock show in DeKalb County.

Last year, tickets for country pop singer Jordan Davis’ headlining show at the Sandwich Fair sold out a month for the show. The fact that the show sold out before the fair opened was a first for the fair.

Seating capacity is approximately 6,000.