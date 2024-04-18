The Local Scene: Celebrate Earth Day with hikes and plants in McHenry County

FILE – Cory Moore, of Crystal Lake, walks through the prairie with son Jackson, then 3, during the 2016 Earth Day Celebration at Prairieview Education Center in Crystal Lake. (Mike Greene for Shaw Local)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Celebrate Earth Day: Join the McHenry County Conservation District from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake, for a free Earth Day celebration. Take a guided hike, plant seeds, view a puppet show and explore other earth-friendly activities. Enjoy the views of the prairie land by bringing your own “no waste” picnic. The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County will be at the event to collect household recycling items such as plastic bottles and metal cans. Visit mccdistrict.org for details.

Free community expo: The Huntley Chamber of Commerce will host the Huntley Community Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Huntley Park District gym, 12015 Mill St., Huntley. Create connections with local businesses and organizations at more than 70 vendor booths. There will be plenty of entertainment, including a variety show, balloon artist, reptile show, mascot parade, glitter tattoos and a dog fashion show. Food trucks will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, visit huntleychamber.org/event/huntley-home-biz-wellness.

Houseplant Happy Hour: Celebrate Earth Day from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Scorched Earth Brewing, 203 Berg St., Algonquin, for a Houseplant Happy Hour. Paint your own pot, and plant a houseplant of your choice. Ohm Grown will help participants with planting and painting. Add crystals at the decorating station to complete your creation. Take home garden gloves and a keepsake photo from the photo booth. Tickets are $45 and include all supplies needed. Visit bit.ly/houseplanthappyhour for more information.

KidStuff Resale: Stock up on deals of all things kids starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Shop thousands of discounted items during this event hosted by the nonprofit Moms of McHenry County, including kids clothing, shoes, toys, books, maternity clothes and strollers. A discount hour of items marked up to 50% off will start at 11 a.m. All items that are not sold will be donated to local charities. Admission is $1, and all admission funds are donated to local food pantries. Credit cards and cash are accepted. Visit mchenrymothers.org for information.

Walk through a historic cemetery: Take a guided walk through Mount Thabor Cemetery, located at the northwest corner of Route 176 and Mount Thabor Road in Woodstock, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum. Local historian Trudie Dreyer will guide participants through one of the county’s first Catholic cemeteries and answer questions. Learn about the interesting and sometimes tragic lives of the adults and children buried there. Tickets are $10, and registration is required. For more details and to register, visit mchenrycountyhistory.org/2024-mt-thabor-cemetery-walk.

