Joliet dining spots cooking up deals for City Center Restaurant Week

Joliet City Center Restaurant Week starts Friday and and runs through April 28, giving diners more that a week’s worth of discounts to sample the expanding variety of menu offerings in the downtown area.

Restaurant goers will find Greek, Mexican and American cuisines on menus “from our unique and diverse restaurants,” the Joliet City Center Partnership said in a news release announcing the 10-day long event.

It’s the “first ever” Joliet City Center Restaurant Week, according to the CCP release.

Seventeen restaurants are participating.

“I encourage visitors and locals alike to explore restaurants, museums and retail shops throughout the city center and fully embrace the diversity of our city to celebrate everything that makes downtown Joliet such a unique place to visit,” CCP Executive Director Priscilla Cordero said in the release.

Cut 158 Chophouse is one of six Joliet area restaurants owned by Bill Dimitroulas, president of the Arkas Restaurant Group. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Restaurants will provide a variety of deals to encourage diners to come out for the event.

Some “will showcase specially curated prix fixe menus with prices set at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $45-$50 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity),” according to the release. “Other restaurants will offer discounts including a free drink, dessert or appetizer, buy one get one free entrée, or 20% off.”

Heritage Corridor Destinations and the city of Joliet have joined CCP in organizing the event.

The city will provide free valet parking from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and again on Friday and Saturday during the following weekend. The valet stand will be located at the northwest corner of Chicago and Clinton streets outside the Joliet Public Library.

Participating restaurants include Azul Celeste Bar & Grill, Bishops Hill Winery, Cross Street Grill, Cut 158 Chophouse, Don Orlando’s, El Camaleon Bar & Grill, Gallo de Acero, Gigi’s Sweets on the Go!, Jitters Coffeehouse, Juliet’s Tavern, La Joliet Taqueria, Mousa Greek Taverna, El Puerto Escondido, Richardson’s, Sunshine Mexican Café, Taquerias Atotonilco and The Reserve Steakhouse.

More information about Joliet City Center Restaurant Week is available at jolietrestaurantweek.com.