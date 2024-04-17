Beauty to abound at Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuipers Family Farm

Patrons walk among thousands of tulips during last spring's Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Immerse yourself in the beauty of thousands of tulips at the Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park. The festival opens Friday, April 19, and runs through Sunday, May 12, depending on the blooms.

According to the Kuipers website, farm staff have planted almost 500,000 tulip bulbs across seven acres. The bulbs bloom every spring, bringing vibrant color to the fields, which are accessible to walk among and take photos. You can cut your own flowers in specific fields to take home.

People enjoy the many different-colored tulips at the first-ever Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park in 2022. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local)

Admission to the fest also includes access to some of the farm’s other attractions, including the FunFarm for kids. Enjoy live music on weekends, and indulge in the farm’s food options, which include a variety of rotating food trucks on weekends and G’s Smokehouse and Grill, located in the Farmyard Pavilion.

Don’t miss Date Night on the Farm from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3. Couples ages 21 and older can enjoy a romantic evening among the tulip fields, while relaxing with a cocktail and picnic meal as a band plays at sunset. The menu includes mini pork tenderloin on a pretzel roll, mini chicken salad on a Hawaiian roll, ranch kettle chips, charcuterie cup and the famous Kuipers apple cider doughnuts. Tickets cost $140 per couple, and must be purchased in advance.

Admission to Midwest Tulip Fest on weekdays costs $15.99 online and $17.99 at the gate. The price on weekends is $2 more. You can add cut-your-own tulip tickets for an additional cost.

Midwest Tulip Fest is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.