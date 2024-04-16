Six Flags Great America opens for season Saturday

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is debuting its new massive pendulum thrill attraction, Sky Striker, this spring. (Photo provided by Six Flags Great America)

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is gearing up to welcome adrenaline junkies of all ages Saturday for the opening of the 2024 season, which will include the debut of Sky Striker, a new massive pendulum thrill attraction, later this spring.

“From heart-pounding roller coasters to immersive experiences, Six Flags is dedicated to delivering unmatched thrills and excitement year after year,” Six Flags Great America Park President John Krajnak said. “With the addition of Sky Striker, the park’s first new ride in five years, we feel it’s the perfect complement to our record-breaking lineup of roller coasters and thrill attractions.”

Six Flags Great America offers more than 300 acres of thrill attractions, entertainment and food offerings. This year, the park is introducing a wide variety of new, innovative experiences, including:

• Sky Striker, a massive 17-story pendulum thrill attraction, debuting later this spring;

• Windy City Sports Bar & Grill, a re-imagined dining concept in Southwest Territory;

• Great Summer Nights, a new event showcasing live music, an immersive nightly parade and fireworks.

This season, the park debuts new and returning guest-favorite events, such as:

• Pride Celebration — June 1-2;

• Flavors of the World — Saturdays and Sundays, June 8-30;

• July 4th Fireworks Celebration — July 4-6;

• Great Summer Nights — Thursdays through Sundays, July 11-Aug. 4

• Viva La Fiesta — Aug. 17-18.

Six Flags Great America opens Saturday for weekends and select days. Daily operation begins May 21. Visit sixflags.com/greatamerica for operating hours and more information about tickets, rides, shows and special events.

