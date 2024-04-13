Mitchell Tenpenny, Lauren Alaina to headline annual Bureau County Fair in Princeton

Country pop star Mitchell Tenpenny will take the Bureau County Fair stage Thursday, Aug. 22, with special guest Lauren Alaina, keeping a tradition of headline county stars performing in the annual event in Princeton.

Tenpenny is a multi-faceted entertainer, singer, songwriter, producer and performer. Since the release of his debut three-times platinum-certified No. 1 hit single, “Drunk Me,” he’s set new standards for breakout success in country music. He was recognized for surpassing the one billion streams threshold, now surpassing 1.5 billion global streams. Tenpenny’s latest album “This Is The Heavy” contains the platinum-selling No. 1 hit “Truth About You,” a song that made chart history with shortest span between No. 1 songs since 1982 with just three weeks since his last chart topper. “Truth About You” followed Tenpenny’s co-penned No. 1 collaboration with labelmate Chris Young on the ACM Music Event nominated “At The End Of A Bar.”

HIs latest release is “Break My Heart.” His radio single “We Got History” is making its way up the charts and he recently released a digital song, “Bigger Mistakes,” for his fans in time for his performances as the direct support act on Jason Aldean’s “Highway Desperado Tour” this year. In addition to Jordan Davis’s “Damn Good Time Tour,” Tenpenny also will guest on Luke Comb’s Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour stadium dates in 2024.

Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse Alaina released “Unlocked.” Alaina has earned three chart-topping hits: RIAA platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” seven-time platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and two-time platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY + Devin Dawson. The Georgia-born singer has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean. She’s headlined two tours, the sold-out That Girl Was Me Tour and bar-raising On Top Of The World Tour presented by Maurices.

The gold-medal vocalist has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including PBS’ A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, CBS’ Beyond The Edge, TODAY, Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC’s CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Nickelodeon’s All That, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB’s World Series national anthem performance, a performance at the White House for President Obama, among others.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Bureau County Fair. Online ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19. All tickets will be sold online at www.bureaucountyfair.com

Go to mitchell10penny.com and laurenalainaofficial.com to learn more about the artists.

For complete ticket information including ticket prices, see www.bureaucountyfair.com. The 169th Bureau County Fair runs Aug. 21-25 in Princeton.