The Local Scene: AfterImage Film Festival and gallery opening reception happening in Kane County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. AfterImage Film Festival: The fourth annual AfterImage Film Festival will light up the silver screen from April 11 to 14 at Classic Cinemas Charlestowne 18 Theatre, 3740 E. Main St. in St. Charles. The festival will feature a plethora of films for attendees to choose from. Many were featured in prestigious film festivals around the world. Short films and longer films will be showcased. General admission for film tickets costs about $13, and each film is sold separately. For full access to all films, attendees can donate $40. All-access badges do not include the opening night party and screening from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Opening night passes cost $50, and the film “Ghostlight” will be shown, followed by a Q&A session with the cast. An open bar and chef will be provided. Films are available to watch at a variety of times throughout the day. More information can be found at afterimagefilmfestival.com/schedule.

2. Gallery Opening Reception: Water Street Studios Community Art Center in Batavia will host an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, to welcome Richard Deveau and Javier Chavira to the Dempsey Family Gallery, and Joe Milosevich to the Kane County Magazine Gallery. The free reception is open to all; donations are appreciated, but not required. The exhibition will run from April 12 to May 5. Water Street Studios is located at 160 S. Water St. For information, visit waterstreetstudios.org/studio-events/gallery-opening-reception-f4smp-flbz7-2pdsg.

3. Welcoming Back Our Feathered Friends: Geneva Public Library District will present an educational event to welcome back birds from migration from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The program will address why birds migrate, discuss their unique appearances and include songs. The free event is open to all ages in the meeting room of the library at 227 S. Seventh St. For information, visit gpld.org/event/10141716.

4. Cabaret Fundraiser – From Film to Broadway: Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 will offer a Cabaret Fundraiser replete with live singing and piano at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Silent auction baskets will be offered for bid, and adult beverages, snacks, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase. The cabaret is recommended for ages 18 and older, but all ages are welcome. Tickets cost $10 in advance, and $15 the day of the benefit. Playhouse 38 is located at 321 Stevens St. in Suite P at the rear of the building in Geneva. To purchase tickets, go to genevaparks.org/event/cabaret-fundraiser-from-film-to-broadway.

5. Kane County Doll and Dollhouse Show: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles will house a doll and dollhouse show equipped with 15,000 square feet of doll and doll-related objects/activities. Connie Lowe’s Stella and Friends doll group will attend the show and present “Becoming Real – The Life and Love of Stella” twice: at 1 and 2 p.m. The programs and Q&A will be led by editor Debbie Hood. Doll appraisals and door prizes will be available. A wide array of dolls and doll-related accessories will be shown, including antique, Barbie, collectible, modern, vintage and more. Admission costs $12, and is free for ages 12 and younger. Early bird admission beginning at 8 a.m. costs $15. Kane County Fairgrounds is located at 525 S. Randall Road. For information and tickets, visit karlamorelandpresents.com.

