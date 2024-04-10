The Local Scene: Mini golf in a library and dance the weekend away in McHenry County

A Woodstock man helps his 3-year-old daughter to putt towards an obstacle in 2020 at the Woodstock Public Library. The 18-hole golf course weaves through the library and is open to golfers of all ages. (Kyle Grillot)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Mini golf at the library: Putt your way through a miniature golf course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Woodstock Public Library. The library will be transformed into a mini golf course with holes such as the “birdhouse hole” and “bus tunnel.” Enter to win prizes, gift cards and gift baskets provided by local businesses. Food truck Joe + Dough will be at the library from 10 a.m. to noon serving mini doughnuts and coffee. Tickets are $5 or $3 for kids 12 and younger. All funds raised go toward supporting the Friends of Woodstock Public Library nonprofit. For information, visit facebook.com/friendswplil.

Dance convention: The Kickin’ It dance convention will be from Friday through Sunday at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Crystal Lake. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome to learn how to line dance, two-step and partner dance. Enjoy a performance while dancing the night away starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday during an open session. Ticket prices range from $15 for one open session, $65 for a single-day pass and $129 for a full weekend pass. For information and to buy tickets, visit kickinitwithcarol.com/convention-home.

Gardenfest: Learn about the latest trends in gardening for all skill levels at Gardenfest from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. The morning keynote session, titled “Gardening for Nature,” will cover ways that gardeners can reduce their carbon footprint while supporting pollinators, birds, wildlife and the soil ecosystem. Explore more than 20 breakout sessions led by industry experts that cover topics such as composting, vertical gardening and garden insects. Tickets are $54 at the door and include a lunch. Visit mchenry.edu/gardenfest for more details.

Fiesta Agua Viva: Join the Ridgefield Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday for its annual Party for Living Water fundraiser. The free open house event will have activities for children, Latin American food, a silent auction, live music and colorful decorations. Donations and winning bids for the auction will support Living Water for the World. The team installs and supports water filtration systems across Guatemala for communities that don’t have access to clean water. For information, visit facebook.com/RCLPC.

Fly a kite: Cast your best kite into the sky from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lions Park in Cary. All ages are welcome to the Cary Park District Kite Fly event to decorate the skies with different shapes and colors. Prizes will be awarded to the biggest, smallest, highest flying and most unique kite at the free event. Visit facebook.com/CaryParkDistrict for more details.

