George Michael Reborn to bring legend back to life in Raue Center tribute show

George Michael Reborn, starring Robert Bartko, brings the late singer back to life in a tribute show at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. (Pamela Sage Photography)

George Michael Reborn, starring Robert Bartko, brings the late singer back to life in a tribute show at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake.

According to a news release from Raue Center, Bartko exudes the passion and energy of Michael from the ’80s and ’90s, both as a member of the band Wham! and as a solo artist. Bartko bears a striking resemblance to Michael, and has the late singer’s vocal range, dance moves, talent for crowd interaction and charisma.

A lifelong fan, Bartko realized he has a voice that amazingly sounds exactly like Michael’s, so he began imitating the star’s signature vocal stylings and dance moves in the following years. Bartko has thrilled audiences at clubs, concerts, festivals and tribute shows throughout the country, according to the release.

Tickets start at $35 for the general public and $24.50 for RaueNOW Members, and can be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.