The Local Scene: Vote for your favorite chili at a cook-off in Huntley, other McHenry County events

Ammar Wazir hits the ball while playing pickleball with Andres Graczyk during the November grand opening ceremony for the Pickle Haus in Algonquin. The Pickle Haus will host the Joshua Mission's fundraising tournament, set for noon Saturday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here are things to do this weekend:

First responders chili cook-off: The First Responders Chili Cook-Off will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Sew’d Hop Brewery and Taproom in Huntley. Vote for your favorite chili created by local police and fire departments at this free event. Another competition open to the public will provide more chili recipes to taste and vote for. Stick around for raffle prizes and to check out fire and police vehicles. The event is free, but a $10 donation to the Huntley 158 Education Foundation is recommended. For details, visit bit.ly/huntleychilicookoff.

Pickleball tournament: Support the Joshua Mission during its pickleball fundraising tournament starting at noon Saturday at Pickle Haus in Algonquin. The event welcomes all skill levels and nonplayers who want to cheer on their favorite teams. The event also features a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and prizes. Proceeds go to the Joshua Mission, a nonprofit that provides medical care to Jamaica’s underserved communities. Tickets are $50 and include lunch and at least four matches. For details and to register, visit thejoshuamissioninc.org.

Learn how to macrame: America’s Antique Mall in Algonquin is hosting a macrame plant hanger class starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Visit the W18 Shadow Dreams Jungle booth to buy a class kit and learn how to make your very own macrame plant hanger to elevate your home decor. After the class, explore the 60,000-square-foot antique store, which features dozens of vendor booths selling anything from vintage clothes to home decor. Class kits are $42 and come with all the materials needed to make the plant hanger. Visit facebook.com/AmericasAntiqueMallAlgonquin for information.

