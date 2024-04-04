The Local Scene: Skip Griparis returns to Joliet Bicentennial Park

Skip Griparis – expert guitarist, impressionist and comedian (left) – and his Big Little Band, which includes Jim Alberico (right) and J Hilton, will perform Saturday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

1. Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames concert at the Museum: 7 p.m., Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. High energy show featuring houserockin’ blues, blues rock, funk, boogie and soul. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Additional features include beverage bar, snack vendor and access to museum galleries and exhibits. Tickets are $10 for museum members and $12 for the general public. For tickets and information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201.

2. Veggie Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Temple of Harmony Monastery, 3400 Earl Drive, Joliet. More than 30 vendors in the outdoor farmstand: fresh produce, honey, beekeeping, plants, seeds, gardening, home cooked foods, jams, handmade delights, breads and desserts. Veggie Fest also features two educational tents (gardening and cooking), a free energy healing tent, interactive games, garage sale, kids corner, meditation classes and food trucks: Trukin’ Delicious (Korean fusion), Elisa’s Angels and a Dosa Stand. For information, visit kriya.org or contact Rachel Claver at events@awakeonenesstribe.org or 913-280-7010.

3. Will County Model Railroad Association Swap Meet and Free Open House: The free open house is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the association clubhouse, 2175 Oneida St. in Joliet. The swap meet is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Stone City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2199. Model trains will be running at the open house, and members can answer questions. The cost of the swap meet is $5 for adults. Children enter for free. For information on both events, email swap@wcmrra.org or call Len at 815-485-8977.

4. Taylor Swift Eras Party: 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Dress to the nines and then come out to sing and dance, make friendship bracelets and taste Taylor Swift-inspired snacks. All attendees (adults and children) must register. To register and for more information, visit jolietlibrary.org or call 815-740-2660.

5. Skip Griparis-Elvis, Buddy, Roy & Ricky!: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. A lively tribute to the Rockabilly heroes featuring hits, humor and history. Performers are Skip Griparis, expert guitarist, impressionist and comedian, and his Big Little Band including J Hilton (bass and vocals) and Jim Alberico (percussion and vocals). Lobby opens 6:30 p.m. Bar and light concessions available. Tickets cost $20. To purchase tickets and for information, visit www.bicentennialpark.org or call 815-724-3760. For information about Skip Griparis, visit skipgriparis.com.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events.