Reality Bytes Independent Student Film Festival set at DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre

Northern Illinois University’s Department of Communication will present the annual Reality Bytes Independent Student Film Festival from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. The festival will begin on April 9 in NIU’s Cole Hall Jameson Auditorium.

According to NIU, the student film festival was begun in 2001 by Professor Laura Vazquez to give film students the opportunity to competitively screen their work.

“Excellent work has continued to pour in from around the globe,” Vazquez said in a news release. “Work produced by student filmmakers is more impressive than ever. We are excited to share these films and animations with our audience. These young men and women filmmakers deal with a range of topics with creativity and original perspectives.”

More than 120 films were submitted this year, and 20 were chosen to be screened.

“Our high school submissions are stronger than ever,” Vazquez said in the release. “They tell clever stories with true insight. We are very pleased with this new range of rich voices they bring to our screens in DeKalb.”

The films selected for screening were chosen based on creative storytelling and strong technical composition. The films comprise three categories: Narrative Short, Documentary Short and High School Short. One film from each category will be presented with a “Best in Show” award, as decided by a panel of judges. The winners will be announced on the final night of the festival, and will receive a cash prize.

On each night of the festival, door prizes donated from local businesses will be given to raffle winners in the audience.

Admission to both nights of screenings is free.

The Egyptian Theatre is located at 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.