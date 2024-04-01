Spring festivals are blooming in northern Illinois

The Midwest Morel Fest is Saturday, May 4 at Jordon Block Park in Ottawa. (Shaw Local file photo) (The Times)

Spring has sprung, and that means festival season is here. With warmer weather and blooming flowers comes a chance to celebrate the changing of the seasons with vibrant community events. From craft fairs showcasing local talent to celebrations filled with music, food and drinks, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the exciting festivals happening right here in our own backyard.

Nature Play on Earth Day – St. Charles

Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Dr., St. Charles

This free, drop-in event is all about celebrating the earth. Bring the kiddos (and all ages are welcome) to enjoy nature on Harley the Hawk’s Adventure Story walk or let them explore the Hickory Hideout. Indoor festivities are included, featuring crafts, hands-on projects and animal meet-and-greets. stcparks.org/events/

Pottawatomie Dockside Party – St. Charles

The 47-acre Pottawatomie Park along the east bank of the Fox River in the heart of downtown St. Charles is a one-stop super fun destination. (Courtesy of St. Charles Park District )

Saturday, May 4, 3 to 6 p.m.

Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles

Refreshment ticket: $12/person with advance sales preferred

Take part in a relaxing and entertaining party along the Fox River and don’t forget to bring your comfiest lawn chair and/or picnic blankets. Refreshment tickets apply to food, drinks and park amenity discounts. Sit back and enjoy live music, yard games and docked boat tours. stcparks.org/events/

Batavia Uncorked – Batavia

Saturday, June 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave.

Tickets are $25 per person and $10 for designated drivers, ticket price increases to $30 on May 24.

This “casual wine event” is a perfect place for simply delicious sips and good times. Each ticket includes 10-one ounce samples, three hours of wine tasting and a commemorative glass with only 500 tickets being sold. This is a 21+ event. bataviaparks.org/batavia-uncorked

Ottawa’s Annual Midwest Morel Fest – Ottawa

The Midwest Morel Fest takes place May 4 at the Jordan Block Park in Ottawa.

Saturday, May 4, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jordon Block Park, Main Street and Route 23, Ottawa

For those who love the magical funji delights of mushrooms, the Midwest Morel Fest is just for you! Buy, hunt, learn about the funji and more. Peruse a Morel Market, learn about morels and check out the Botanical Market while attending. visitottawail.com/event/midwest-morel-fest

Spring Fling Craft Faire – McHenry

Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

McHenry VFW - Post 4600, 3002 IL-120, McHenry

This annual event highlights local artisans, vendors and crafters alongside Harms Farm & Garden Center with their beautiful arrangements and springtime blooms. Proceeds from the event support the community, local military veterans and the vendors themselves.