White Pines Lodge to feature Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Elvis tribute shows this spring

The Neverly Brothers will perform matinee shows at the White Pines Lodge Dinner Theater on Wednesday and Thursday, May 1 and 2. (Photo provided by Kevin Giragosian)

A great lineup of tribute shows awaits you at White Pines Lodge in Mt. Morris this spring. From Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton to Elvis and The Beatles, there’s something for every music fan.

Dave Karl & Wendy T will recreate Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Real Love” tour from the ’80s, with the signature songs, mannerisms, vocals and charm of the two music legends during matinee shows Wednesday and Thursday, April 3 and 4.

A tribute to the King of Rock ’n’ Roll is up next, with Elvis Through the Years on Wednesday and Thursday, April 17 and 18. Elvis impersonator John will capture the excitement of the king’s jumpsuit era. The show will feature not only music, but a slide show of Elvis’ life.

The Neverly Brothers will take guests on a tour of the early years of rock ’n’ roll with matinee performances Wednesday and Thursday, May 1 and 2. The first half of the show will tribute the early pioneers of rock music and R&B songs, while the second half will include the music of the British Invasion bands of the mid-1960s. The band will perform hits from Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and more on this “magical history tour.”

Seatings begin at 11:20 for all three matinee shows. Ticket prices vary per show, but all include the lunch buffet, coffee, tea, dessert, tax and gratuity.

Additional upcoming shows include tributes to Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, George Strait and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit whitepinesinn.com/dinner-theater.