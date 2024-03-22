The Local Scene: Some Easter egg hunts, weekend events in McHenry County delayed due to snowstorm

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Outdoor movie theater opening weekend: Come to the McHenry Outdoor Theater this weekend for its earliest season-opener ever. Friday and Saturday will show “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” and “Madame Web” starting at 6 p.m. See Ecto-1 from the classic “Ghostbusters” movies provided by the Volo Auto Museum. Hop over to the theater Sunday for an egg hunt sponsored by The Bremer Team Keller Williams Success from 4 to 8 p.m. with a visit from the Easter bunny. A showing of the movie “Hop” will follow after the hunts. The egg hunts are free, and donations to Kids in Need of McHenry County are encouraged. Theater admission tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for adults 60 and older, military service members and children ages 3 to 11. For information, visit goldenagecinemas.com.

UPDATE: The movie theater opening has been delayed at last until Saturday, and the egg hunt has been postponed to March 30 because of inclement weather.

Algonquin egg hunt: Hunt for more than 10,000 eggs at the Algonquin egg hunt starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Algonquin Lakes Park. The free event will host the Easter bunny to take pictures with attendees along with fun activities provided by event sponsors Algonquin Rotary, Primrose School-Algonquin, Rush Kids Physical Therapy and Goldfish Swim School. Egg hunts will start promptly at 10 a.m. and will be divided by age groups: newborns to 2-year-olds with parents, 3- to 5-year-olds and 6-year-olds and older. Visit bit.ly/algonquinegghunt for more details.

Spring break at Volo Museum: Stop by the Volo Auto Museum all week for free kids activities with paid admission. Saturday kicks off the fun activities with a princess and superhero day from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Princesses and superheroes will host three one-hour-long sessions with cookie-decorating, storytelling, dances and sing-alongs, games and photo opportunities. Speed through Sunday’s activity of extreme remote-controlled car racing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids will be able to try their hands at RC racing through a race track and obstacle course. Admission tickets range from $32.95 to $49.90. For details, visit volocars.com/volofun/springbreak.

Hunt for eggs in Spring Grove: The villages of Spring Grove and Richmond will host an egg hunt from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Thelen Park in Spring Grove. Hunt for more than 4,000 eggs and meet with the Easter bunny at this free event. Some eggs will contain tickets for special prizes. Entry is free with a canned food donation to support the local food pantry. For information, visit springgrovevillage.com.

UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, the Spring Grove-Richmond egg hunt has been postponed to 2 p.m. March 30.

Ride the train with the Easter bunny: The Illinois Railway Museum will be hosting the Bunny Trolley Hop on Saturday and Sunday in Union. The Easter bunny will be in his carrot coach for pictures and visits, and he will need help finding his treasure. Enjoy other activities on the museum campus including a small animal zoo, an Easter egg hunt, games and coloring activities. See the museum’s large model railroad displays. Tickets are $20. For details and to buy tickets, visit irm.org.

