August Hill Winery to host Adult Egg Hunt

You’ll feel like a kid on Easter morning again at August Hill Winery’s Adult Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29 at the tasting room in Utica.

The winery has been hosting the event for over a decade on the Friday before Easter. It began as a fun way to invite adults to visit the winery to pick wines for Easter dinner, said Susanne Bullock, marketing manager.

All of the eggs will be hidden throughout the wine tasting bar area, and each customer is invited to find one egg. Some of the prizes inside the eggs include free food items, t-shirts, wine accessories and wine discounts.

While you’re hunting for eggs, enjoy lunch at the winery between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. A glass of wine of your choice is served with a choice of a mushroom panini, roasted tomatoes panini, soppressata panini or coppa panini. All lunches comes with tiramisu for dessert. The cost per person is $25.

Photo provided by August Hill Winery

Other upcoming events at August Hill Winery include live music from Matty Jay from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 and live music from Kevin Kramer from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

The popular August Hill Chill, a frozen wine drink, returns for the season on Monday, April 1. Guests can enjoy the drink in the tasting room or pick up a bag of August Hill Chill mix to make at home.

August Hill Winery Tasting Room is located at 106 Mill St., Utica.

For more information, visit augusthillwinery.com.