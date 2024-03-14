The Local Scene: Plenty of St. Patrick’s Day festivities in McHenry County

Lily Dower, left, and her mother, Kelly Dower of Vernon Hills, attend the ShamROCKS the Fox Festival in McHenry last year. (Patrick Kunzer)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

ShamROCK the Fox: Join in on the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day celebration from Friday through Sunday during the McHenry ShamRocks the Fox. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Friday at Miller Point Park in McHenry with green beer and live music by cover bands Realtime Noise and Sunblind. Saturday’s events include a Shamrock Shuffle 5K and a parade at noon through downtown McHenry. Don’t miss the green dyeing of the Fox River at 10 a.m. from the Pearl Street bridge. The Riverwalk Shoppes will have pop-up markets all weekend, too. Close out the weekend Sunday with fireworks and a festival at Miller Point Park that includes live music, kids activities and food trucks. For details, visit naturallymchenrycounty.com/shamrocks-the-fox.

[ What to know about Richmond's St. Patty's Day celebration ]

Art show: A free art show displaying the work of Creative Arts studio students and instructors will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake. Kid-friendly activities will be at the event, including an art scavenger hunt, a coloring table and balloon art. Adults can enjoy a cash bar and hear about upcoming art classes and camps with the studio. Visit creativeartsinc.org for information.

Shamrocked festival: Rock out for St. Patrick’s Day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Benton Street in Woodstock. A heated tent located next to the Woodstock train station will house hours of live music and cold beer. Live performances include Bella Cain, Interstate 90 and Wildfire. Holders of the first 100 tickets sold receive a free T-shirt. Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door. For information, visit bit.ly/shamrocked2024.

St. Patrick’s Eve stroll: The Marengo-Union Chamber of Commerce is hosting the St. Patrick’s Eve Shamrock Stroll from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Marengo. The bar crawl features seven locations including Cafe 20, Pointer’s, Sam’s Tavern, The Spot, Trio Grille and Tryst Lounge. Start and end the night at Miss Kitty’s for swag, drink specials and prizes. Tickets are $25. For details, call 815-568-6680.

Get behind the science of mixology: Learn a scientific way to mix the perfect cocktail during an expert-led workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. Mixologist Aneka Saxon will teach attendees how to dilute mixed drinks to obtain maximum flavor of old-fashioned, Red Sun and mai tai cocktails by considering surface area, proof and ice melt rate. Tickets are $65 or $120 per couple. For details and to register, visit mchenry.edu/events/index.html.

